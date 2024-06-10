Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.73. 262,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,133,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.94.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

