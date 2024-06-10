KRYZA Exchange Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $91.70 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $91.70 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01101629 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

