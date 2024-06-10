Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.24. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 600,193 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,978,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,130,000 after buying an additional 4,263,574 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,971,000 after buying an additional 469,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,221,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,994,000 after buying an additional 3,439,948 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

