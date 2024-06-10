KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after buying an additional 99,592 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Antero Midstream by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.31. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.