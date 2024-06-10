KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 147 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,284,000 after acquiring an additional 315,302 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.