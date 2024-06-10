KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.4% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $689,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 124,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $431,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,465 shares in the company, valued at $19,778,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.10, for a total value of $15,277,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $492.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

