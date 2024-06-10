KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases 228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.04. 3,521,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,939. The company has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

