KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.93. 641,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

