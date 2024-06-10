Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Lowers Stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Liberty Live Group comprises about 0.2% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,618,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Live Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $9,269,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,157,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 227,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,057. Liberty Live Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,826,061.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,513,503 shares of company stock valued at $121,913,983 and sold 229,248 shares valued at $15,950,628.

About Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

