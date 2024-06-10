Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $134.85 Average PT from Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $139.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 698,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,087,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 422.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 207.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 141,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.