Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.6% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $263.73. 1,644,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,161. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.52. The stock has a market cap of $395.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.