Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,465 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.45. 1,106,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a 200 day moving average of $283.37. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $185.55 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

