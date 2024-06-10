Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,145 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 440,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,419. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

