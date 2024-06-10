Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after buying an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. 5,436,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,754,124. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

