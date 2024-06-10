Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New $540,000 Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.83. 396,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,434. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

