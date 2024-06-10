Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.31. 1,859,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.57. The stock has a market cap of $452.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

