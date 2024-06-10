Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.97. 2,417,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,536. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.