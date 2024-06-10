Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC Invests $14.17 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,019,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after buying an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,347,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,847,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.17. 132,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,318. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

