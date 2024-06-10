Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $24.63. Kenon shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 7,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $3.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. Kenon’s payout ratio is currently -92.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

