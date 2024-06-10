Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities raised Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$241,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 15,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.92, for a total value of C$88,800.00. Insiders sold 144,226 shares of company stock worth $873,892 over the last ninety days. 15.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.09 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$126.39 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4507257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

