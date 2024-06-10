KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $77,193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,313.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 463,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 430,318 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of KBR by 344.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 545,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 422,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 708,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 179,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 688,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.