Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Sells $449,322.24 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 468,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $449,322.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deepika Pakianathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Deepika Pakianathan sold 231,548 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $219,970.60.

On Monday, June 3rd, Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $360,744.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Deepika Pakianathan sold 204,394 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $194,174.30.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $0.96 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,769,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

