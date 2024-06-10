Joshua Paul Weisenburger Acquires 1,270 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Paul Weisenburger bought 1,270 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $17,589.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,859 shares in the company, valued at $316,597.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.17. 192,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 6.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

