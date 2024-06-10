JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWO. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.88%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $57,123.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,321,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

