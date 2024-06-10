JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 57,550 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 823,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

