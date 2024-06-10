JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 57,550 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 823,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 0.93.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of JFrog
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FROG
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JFrog
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.