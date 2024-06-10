Jefferies Financial Group Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$73.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$87.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TD opened at C$76.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$80.68. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$73.98 and a 12 month high of C$87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.