Jefferies Financial Group Raises Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $957.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $957.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $787.53.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $849.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $775.80 and a 200-day moving average of $709.53. The stock has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $856.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total transaction of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,804 shares of company stock worth $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

