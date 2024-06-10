Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $19.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $380.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $663,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,980 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

