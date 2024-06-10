Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,505.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,487 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.