James Darryl Anderson Sells 65,000 Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$747,500.00.

James Darryl Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$12.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.52. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.90 and a 12 month high of C$12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

