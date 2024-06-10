James C. Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
IT traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $436.30. 304,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,774. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 26.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.9% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 191,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 81.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 245.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
