Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $96,676.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 99.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

