iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.69

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.69 and last traded at $100.23, with a volume of 72890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $836.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

