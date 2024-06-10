iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.92

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.92 and last traded at $136.09, with a volume of 212409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

