iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.17

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.17 and last traded at $242.94, with a volume of 1041347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

