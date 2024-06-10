iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $244.17

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $244.17 and last traded at $242.94, with a volume of 1041347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

