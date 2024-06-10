iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.65

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 933547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.09.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

