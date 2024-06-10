iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. The company had a trading volume of 64,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $102.77.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.