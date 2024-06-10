iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.73

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 123563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
