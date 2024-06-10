iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.26

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 1165758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 241.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

