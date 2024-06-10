iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 391,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 557% compared to the average volume of 59,581 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,219,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,229,843. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

