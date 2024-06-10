iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 1.41% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $46,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 1,057,721 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,816,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,665,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.54. 583,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

