iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 174,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 260,033 shares.The stock last traded at $26.67 and had previously closed at $26.50.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $710.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

