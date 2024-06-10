iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned 0.50% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 202,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,219. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

