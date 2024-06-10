iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $268,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,686. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.98.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

