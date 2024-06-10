iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 152.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,210,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,701,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,614,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,223,000 after buying an additional 2,337,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $90.89. 20,588,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,460,086. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

