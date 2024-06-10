IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 1,124,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,986,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 61.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

