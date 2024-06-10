Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $38.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

INVH opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.