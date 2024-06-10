Investors Purchase High Volume of TJX Companies Call Options (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 21,034 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 11,897 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,319. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

