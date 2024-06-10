Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ADBE, AMC, ASTL, CG, CJR.B, CS, DOL, ELD, ERO, FCX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $554.00 to $529.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$112.00 to C$125.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.50 to C$32.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $128.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.25 to C$35.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.50 to C$82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$2.30. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) was given a C$91.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$27.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

