Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 10th (ADBE, AMC, ASTL, CG, CJR.B, CS, DOL, ELD, ERO, FCX)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 10th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $554.00 to $529.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$4.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.25 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$0.65 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$112.00 to C$125.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.50 to C$32.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$15.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$16.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $128.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.25 to C$35.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$35.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.50 to C$82.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$2.30. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) was given a C$91.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$27.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

