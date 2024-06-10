Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 569,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 243,968 shares.The stock last traded at $112.31 and had previously closed at $112.15.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 202.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

